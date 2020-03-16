Crisis 101 procedures are challenged in pandemic, but basic principles still apply

By Steve Bell

A crisis normally strikes a niche, a company, an individual, a neighborhood. The terror attack of Sept. 11, 2001, was the worst American crisis in most of our memories. The COVID-19 pandemic is an even broader challenge – and that shows in some of the helter-skelter responses by some government leaders and a few individuals.

Yet the basics of how to handle a crisis remain effective and recommended, even in the current fluid and panicky situation: A crisis is measured by its duration, so respond fast and proactively. Stick to facts. Don’t speculate or exaggerate. Communicate broadly, internally, externally and frequently. Be transparent to all constituencies. If you don’t know the answer, say so. Don’t let ego, politics or profits drive your decisions or words. Be certain that what you say to the few is what you say to all. Avoid social media, other than to communicate basic materials.

In short, do what is right, because, as Mark Twain said: “That will gratify some people, and astonish the rest.”

The five key rules of crisis management are simple to list, but sometimes harder to execute.

• If bad news is going to come out, be the one to release it fully yourself, preemptively and proactively. We witnessed this, to their credit, with M&T’s and Tops’ appropriate disclosures of employee health Monday.

• Share all news with friends first.

• Take all your hits in one round, consolidating and limiting reputational damage.

• Answer the tough questions before they’re asked.

• Facts are your friends, and they dissolve rumor and speculation. A good example of these is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s "60 Minutes" interview from Jan. 16, 2019, when she announced her campaign for the presidency. She dealt up front with questions about her changed positions on gun control and immigration.

Ideally, then, what do we want to see, need to hear, from our leaders? First is availability, as long as updates are useful. As you’re seeing from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein, two or three daily, factual news conferences or media releases are not unusual, nor should they be. The best deterrent to panic is information and reassurance that those who should be fixing the problem identified it, and are doing their best to remedy it.

Second, studies show that 90% of what people take away from communications is nonverbal. In other words, facts are key and needed. But what viewers and listeners absorb is also transmitted through eye contact, posture, attitude, voice inflection, projecting calmness and confidence. For a great example of this, go to YouTube and watch Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis’ news conference in April 2013, after the last marathon bomber was caught.

Third, the easiest mistake for leaders to make is to communicate externally – to media, customers, vendors and the general public – and forget talking internally to employees, boards, customers or constituents. In crisis, you need to guarantee that loyalists remain loyal, that friends stay friendly. You don’t want these folks to hear what you did from anyone other than you.

Interestingly, the Mandarin symbols “wei” and “ji,” form the Chinese word for crisis. Taken individually, they mean “danger” and “opportunity,” which is the reality of any crisis. There is danger, but if you handle a crisis properly, openly, honestly, fairly, you stand a good chance of gaining respect, loyalty and improve your reputation.

Steve Bell, a former News editorial page editor, is a crisis and reputation management consultant in Buffalo.