All 37 branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library to close Tuesday

The downtown Central Library and all branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will be closed Tuesday in response to recent updates on COVID-19, library officials announced Monday.

Though, initially, the announcement included only those branches in Buffalo, the closure announcement now includes all 37 library branches in the system, according to the library's website.

In addition, all library material due dates have been extended until April 30, and interlibrary loan services are being suspended until further notice. Patrons who have been notified that their materials are ready for pickup can get them today, or when their library reopens.

