Americans exempt from closing of Canadian border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he will close the Canadian border to noncitizens and non-permanent residents, but his order does not affect Americans.

Various news outlets reported Monday that the prime minister ordered the closure in response to concerns over spread of the COVID-19 virus, which is also present in Canada.

The Associated Press said Trudeau said the closure will also not pertain to diplomats, airline crews or others, and that the situation continues to evolve.

Thomas A. Boyle, chief operating officer of the Peace Bridge Authority, said Monday his personnel are attempting to learn more about the Trudeau order and how it might affect traffic on one of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossings.