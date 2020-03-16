NHL permits players to return home, prepares for extended hiatus

A directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused the National Hockey League to alter its plan to resume its season.

The NHL announced Monday morning that effective immediately all players are permitted to return home, including outside of North America, and must self-quarantine through March 27. A longer quarantine period may be required depending on local mandates related to travel.

At the end of the quarantine period, and depending on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will consider opening team facilities to players in scheduled and coordinated small groups for voluntary training.

The league stated its goal is to open a training camp period after 45 days, an absence that would make it difficult to finish the regular season. The CDC announced Sunday night it was recommending that gatherings of 50 or more people should not take place in the United States for the next eight weeks, which would end May 10.

The Sabres have 13 games, six in KeyBank Center, remaining on their schedule. The team has a 30-31-8 record and its 68 points are ranked 25th in the NHL, a likely ninth consecutive season without playoff hockey in Buffalo. It's unclear when any players traveling home to Europe would be able to return to North America.

President Donald Trump instituted a 30-day ban on U.S. travel from Europe, though citizens of the United States will be allowed to return to the country. The Sabres' active roster includes players from four European countries.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced sanitization plans for KeyBank Center, and all part-time game day employees at arenas in Buffalo and Rochester will be compensated for wages lost if games are canceled.

All hockey programming in LECOM Harborcenter is suspended for at least two weeks.

NHL schedule-makers have reportedly worked on a number of scenarios, including a playoff format that includes up to 24 teams, but this latest timeline may jeopardize Commissioner Gary Bettman's goal of finishing the season and awarding the Stanley Cup.

In a joint memo issued Friday, the NHL and NHL Players' Association stated an ambitious goal of opening team facilities for small-group workouts following a six-day quarantine period for players, who were instructed to remain in their respective team's home city while avoiding travel. Though facilities will be open to players rehabbing an injury, alternatives were encouraged, such as receiving advice remotely from medical staff.

Pending global developments related to the coronavirus, the NHL then planned to hold a training camp period before resuming the season. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had stated his league would not return for at least 30 days and it is reportedly scouting for possible arena dates through August.

Major League Baseball suspended spring training and instructed players to either go home or travel to their respective team's city. The league is preparing to have its season suspended "months," according to an ESPN report.

The NCAA canceled winter championships, including March Madness, and its spring sports season. In hockey, the ECHL announced Sunday night it decided to cancel its season. The American Hockey League does not expect to resume until May at the earliest, and on Monday recommended that teams facilitate the return of players to their primary residences.

Switzerland, Finland and Germany are among the European-based hockey leagues to cancel the remainder of their seasons.

Most North American junior hockey leagues have suspended their seasons. United States Hockey League teams allowed its players to travel home, including outside the country, and the league has 12-15 regular-season games remaining. NCAA and Canadian Hockey League programs have permitted players to return home.

Athletes across professional and amateur sports were confronted with the impact of the coronavirus last week, when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive. Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, and Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood also tested positive. A New York Yankees minor-leaguer tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

Bettman told the Associated Press on Friday that he was not aware of any player or league employee testing positive for the coronavirus, but he could not say for certain that no one is experiencing symptoms or awaiting test results.

Sportsnet reported Monday that Arizona Coyotes prospect Aaron Ness, who most recently played for the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL, tested negative for the coronavirus.