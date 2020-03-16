Sabres to show vintage games on MSG, YouTube during NHL's hiatus

Buffalo Sabres fans won't be without hockey while the NHL's season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Biron, former Sabres goaltender and current MSG analyst, announced on Twitter that vintage games will be shown on the network and the Sabres' YouTube channel beginning March 23.

Biron told fans to reply to the Sabres' post on Twitter with requests for previous games, though he noted that the team and network do not have access to every game since the franchise's inception in 1970. Broadcasting rights will prevent the Sabres from airing some games on the network or YouTube.

Because all of us, especially @martybiron43, are missin' our hockey right now... Which games do you want to see? pic.twitter.com/coMKDHMsRq — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 16, 2020

The NHL suspended its season Friday in response to the coronavirus outbreak that halted professional and amateur sports across the globe. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was the first of three NBA players to test positive for the virus, causing the league to suspend play late Thursday night.

The NHL announced Monday players were permitted to return home, including outside North American and instructed them to self-quarantine through at least March 27. Commissioner Gary Bettman hopes to continue the season and award the Stanley Cup.

However, the league will not be able to hold a training camp period for at least 45 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Sunday it was recommending gatherings in the United States not exceed 50 people for eight weeks and President Trump on Monday recommended avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.