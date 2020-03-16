Buffalo Raceway cancels racing for 45 days

Buffalo Raceway has canceled live harness racing for 45 days because of the coronavirus outbreak, track officials announced Monday.

The expected restart date is Saturday, May 2.

"We will continue to monitor the recommendations of health professionals and abide by the regulatory direction from our local, state and federal officials," Raceway COO James Mango said in a statement.

The track had live racing Saturday with no spectators and only essential personnel on the grounds and had closed the simulcast areas.