Buffalo City Hall closed to public until further notice

Beginning 8 p.m. Monday, City Hall was to be closed to the public until further notice to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a press conference Monday.

The administration and Common Council also will comply with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's directive to reduce the number of employees working in city offices by 50% through March 31, with "non-essential" employees working from home.

Also, city-owned and operated senior centers – Richmond-Summer, Autumnwood and Broadway Market – will be closed, but meals will be provided for those who need them, Brown said.

City-owned and operated community centers – Tosh Collins, Lincoln, Machnica, Hennepin JFK and Schiller Park – also will be closed, unless needed for emergency purposes.

While City Hall is closed, Common Council committee meetings – held every other Tuesday – are canceled, said Council President Darius G. Pridgen. Council business meetings still will be held, but will no longer be open to the public. Instead, said Pridgen, the public can watch live on Spectrum cable's government access channel 1304 or on the internet through the city's website at www.buffalony.gov. The meetings also can be accessed through Facebook live on the Council's Facebook page, Pridgen said.