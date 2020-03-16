Report: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie to become a free agent

The Buffalo Bills will let wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie test unrestricted free agency.

According to a report Monday night by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills have decided not to tender a contract offer to McKenzie, who is a restricted free agent.

The #Bills will not tender WR Isaiah McKenzie as an RFA, source said. He played 42% of the plays for them with 29 receptions in 2019, and now a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

As a result, McKenzie will become an unrestricted free agent. Teams have the option of tendering options to restricted free agents on three different levels. A first-round tender, which in 2019 was worth $4.4 million on a one-year contract, means a player can sign with another team, but if he does, his new team would send its first-round draft pick to his old team as compensation. A second-round tender works the same way and in 2019 carried a salary of $3 million. The last option is either an original round (for players drafted in rounds three through seven) or right-of-first-refusal (for players who entered the NFL as undrafted free agents) tender, which in 2019 brought with it a salary of $2.025 million.

Since McKenzie was a fifth-round draft pick, the Bills could have placed an original-round tender on him, which would have meant they got back a fifth-round draft pick in return if he signed elsewhere. By electing not to do that, he comes an unrestricted free agent.

It's possible he could still return to the Bills, although it conceivably would be for less per year than this year's original-round restricted tender would have cost the team.

The Bills return John Brown, Cole Beasley, Robert Foster, Duke Williams, Andre Roberts, Nick Easley and Ray-Ray McCloud at wide receiver.