Bills players and fans, and analysts react to Stefon Diggs trade

The Bills have acquired Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade Monday night, according to multiple reports. Here are reactions on Twitter from Bills players and fans and analysts, who were lauding the deal.
Ya Digg?
— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 17, 2020
🔥🔥
— Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) March 17, 2020
Wow! What a day to be a @BuffaloBills fan! As a QB, adding an extra threat to the offense like Stefon Diggs...reminds of when James Lofton joined the team. We are stacking the deck for more wins and more greatness! Well done front office for making this happen. GO BILLS!
— Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) March 17, 2020
It just got real @stefondiggs 🤘🏽🤘🏽#YouAlreadyShnow
— Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) March 17, 2020
Let's go Bills!!! Love the additions and the guys we're bringing back! #BillsMafia @stefondiggs @AJKlein47 @QSpain1stRound @Kroft86 @j_croom18
— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) March 17, 2020
Wow Bills. Big time move to get Stefon Diggs. Blood 🩸 is in the water in New England. Go for it. Josh Allen now has a legit number 1.
— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 17, 2020
I cannot love the @BuffaloBills trade for @stefondiggs more
That pass game is gonna take oooofffffff
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 17, 2020
Look at what Bill O'Brien got for DeAndre Hopkins, with no sign outward sign of trouble there.
Then look at what Rick Spielman got for Stefon Diggs, who everyone knew was unhappy.
It's not even close.
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 17, 2020
Plethora of weapons for Josh Allen this upcoming season. Diggs, Brown, Beasley, Knox, Singletary pic.twitter.com/GjSOeZWgsY
— The Fantasy Source 🏈 (@Fantasy__Source) March 17, 2020
Bills had scouted some WRs for an early pick, came away less than thrilled.
Getting Diggs is plug and play. No learning curve like with rookie WR.
Bill's feel they're in window with Allen on rookie deal.
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 17, 2020
John Brown and Stefon Diggs in the same WR corps. Be still, my beating heart.
— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) March 17, 2020
What a time for Bills Mafia to be quarantined. Just streaming Stefon Diggs highlights while they break everything in their house cuz who cares
— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) March 17, 2020
