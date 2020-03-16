Share this article

Bills and free agency: Position breakdown of needs and possibilities

Head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have reshaped the Bills. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)
The NFL's legal tampering period begins Monday at noon.

Here is a preview:

Jay Skurski offers his plan for free agency and the draft in his fourth annual GM for a Day

FREE AGENCY PREVIEW BY POSITION

Are Bills better off waiting until the draft for wide receivers?

Bills figure to focus mostly on depth on defensive line

Could Carolina connection help on offensive line?

Free agency options to fill Lorenzo Alexander's linebacker role

Josh Norman's signing figures to limit interest in cornerbacks

Free agency or draft? Decisions at running back or safety

 

