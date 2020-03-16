Jordan Phillips thanks Bills, fans before free agency begins

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips took to Twitter moments before the legal tampering period was to begin Monday to thank Buffalo Bills fans and several people within the organization.

Phillips, who had 9.5 sacks last season on a one-year deal, has said he thinks he should be paid among the top three defensive tackles in the league, which would represent a massive increase in salary. Because of that, it's expected that he will be with a new team in 2020.

“Before this madness starts I just want to say thank you to coach Les (Leslie Frazier), Mr. (Brandon) Beane, and the best teammates/ family I could ask for,” Phillips tweeted. “You guys gave me a chance to finally show the league what I can do I am forever grateful. Last but not least the whole bills mafia nation THANK YOU!”

Phillips finished second among all defensive tackles in sacks in 2019. The 27-year-old started his career as a second-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins. He came to the Bills after he was claimed off waivers four games into the 2018 season.

In a follow-up post, Phillips said his tweet “doesn’t mean I’m not gonna sign back," explaining that the post was "just some appreciation to the team and fans that always had my back."

