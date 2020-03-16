5 things about new Bills linebacker A.J. Klein

Here are five things about new Bills linebacker A.J. Klein, who is reported to have agreed to a three-year contract.

1. Carolina connection. Klein is the latest member of the Bills to have a connection to the Carolina Panthers. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Panthers, after being drafted in the fifth round in 2013. He was a member of the team that played in Super Bowl 50. You might know that Bills coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane were with the Panthers before joining the Bills in 2017.

2. The numbers. Klein played in 15 games for the Saints last season with 69 total tackles, with five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and forced fumble. The 69 tackles are one shy of his career high of 70, set in 2018.

3. Usage. Klein played 754 total snaps in 2019, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, with 399 coming in coverage and 266 in run defense. His overall grade was 48.4 with a run defense grade of 49.2, a pass rush grade of 66.9 and a coverage grade of 46.3.

4. Starting time. Klein was not in a starting role in Carolina, but started 42 of the 43 games in the last three seasons in New Orleans. He had made 23 starts in his first four years with the Panthers.