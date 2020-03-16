Apex Clean Energy applies for 33 wind turbines in Orleans County

Apex Clean Energy announced over the weekend that it has applied for state approval for a wind power project calling for construction of 33 wind turbines – each 680 feet high including their blades – in the Orleans County Town of Barre.

"We are excited to be formally submitting our application, bringing Heritage Wind one step closer to becoming a reality and helping New York reach its clean energy goals,” said Karlis Povisils, Apex senior vice president of development.

"The majority of people in the town are in favor of it as long as they benefit," Barre Supervisor Sean P. Pogue said Monday. "We will reduce their property taxes."

Under a 25-year agreement, Apex would pay about $1.2 million a year, divided among the town, the county and schools, he said.

The town's share would cover about half of its annual budget, and also should provide funds for special projects that the town otherwise might not be able to afford, Pogue added.