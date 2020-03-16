'A very, very serious situation': Erie County releases details on seven COVID-19 cases

The four most recent cases of coronavirus disease in Erie County involve people who live in Amherst, Elma, Orchard Park and Buffalo, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Monday afternoon.

The four cases were originally announced by Erie County on Sunday night. There are a total of seven cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. There are now two cases in Buffalo.

The county also urged residents to stay home as much as possible, and it released a public advisory regarding places that those with COVID-19 visited as well as some methods of travel that were used by those who were infected.

Previously announced hometowns of people who tested positive were Clarence, Grand Island and Buffalo.

Poloncarz noted that all individuals who have tested positive had recently traveled outside Western New York.

"We do not have evidence of community spread from one individual in Erie County to another individual in Erie County," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz reiterated that he wasn't pleased with the many individuals who congregated at bars Sunday, and while noting that it was not exclusive to Erie County, he thought those actions helped lead to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision Monday that restaurants and bars and other sites be closed by 8 p.m. each day.

"We're all in this together," Poloncarz said. "We all need to act appropriately, not only for yourself, but for the others. We are in a very, very serious situation."

As of Sunday night, the Erie County Health Department had identified only three places (Buffalo, Grand Island and Clarence) where people who have tested positive lived.

The seven patients whose tests came back positive include:

• A woman in her 30s who recently traveled out of state.

• A man in his 30s who recently traveled to Westchester County.

• A woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy.

• A man in his 30s, with recent travel from New York City.

• A woman in her 30s, who recently traveled out of state.

• A woman in her 20s, with recent travel from New York City.

• A man in his 40s, who traveled out of state recently.

All of the patients are in quarantine in personal homes and are not hospitalized, Poloncarz said Monday.

County officials continue to work to identify the close contacts of those who have tested positive; those individuals will also be placed in mandatory quarantine and monitored for symptoms.

The county issued a public advisory Monday afternoon, providing a list of places and methods of travel that individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in recent weeks.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county’s epidemiologists are working to narrow the time frame and locations where an individual with COVID-19 might have been. In the meantime, she urged anyone who thinks they might have been at one of these locations to “self monitor” for symptoms during the 14-day period since potential exposure. That includes having people take their temperature twice a day, report symptoms to their doctors, and to the greatest extent possible, practice voluntary quarantine measures.

"What we're doing is asking the community to self-monitor," Burstein said. "People should just assume that you have been somewhere where you are very, very likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 in the recent past.

"We're asking people to hunker down, stay at home, pay attention to your symptoms and really limit all nonessential travel."

The Department of Health advised any individuals who were present at the following places and times monitor themselves daily for symptoms of COVID-19:

March 4: United Airlines Flight Eagle United from Austin to Washington, D.C., No. UA6028; and from Washington, D.C., to Buffalo No. UA4810.

March 9: Amtrak Train No. 49, New York City to Buffalo with a midnight arrival.

March 10: Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga (no specific time frame is yet available).

March 11: Wegmans, Alberta Drive, Amherst; 12-12:30 p.m.

March 12: Aldi, Transit Road, Depew; approximately 6:30 p.m.

March 13: Rite Aid, North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park; 7-8 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Officials advise that if individuals develop symptoms that they call their doctor for medical advice.

"Individuals who may have been in the same place at the same time, they should go home and make sure they stay at home and monitor their temperature and monitor their symptoms for 14 days," Burstein said.

On Monday, both Tops Markets and M&T Bank announced that one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tops said in a release that it learned late Saturday that an associate who works out of the office on Wehrle Drive had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, which was confirmed by the Erie County Department of Health.

Tops said that the individual is under self-quarantine at a personal residence and that they last reported to work on Monday, March 9.

The Department of Health stated in a release that through its contact tracing and epidemiological investigation, it was determined that the individual was not symptomatic during their time at the corporate office, and "therefore did not pose a risk of transmission to other Tops employees per CDC guidelines on COVID-19."

The Department of Health said its investigation did not indicate that the individual had any contact with Tops stores, warehouses or other facilities during times where they may have been contagious.

The M&T employee, who works in a role that's "non-customer facing," traveled out of state in early March and began experiencing flu-like symptoms and self-quarantined at home upon coming back to Western New York and before returning to the office, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We commend our colleague for exercising good judgment and our thoughts are with them as they recover," the spokeswoman said.

The employee did not return to work after traveling, the bank said.

The cases of the two people who live in Buffalo and Grand Island are still being investigated, county officials said, but "neither of those individuals worked in occupations that had direct public contact."