ZUREK, Adam Joseph

ZUREK - Adam Joseph March 6, 2020, dearest brother of the late Arthur, late Alexander (Caroline) and the late David (Linda) Zurek; loving uncle of Pamela Stone, Lisa, Bianca, and Angel Zurek, Lance, Leigh, Jason, Nathan, and Nicholas Zurek. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Milo. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-6 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St., (near Harlem) where Services will follow visitation at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the SPCA of your choice. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com