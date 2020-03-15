YAGER, Sara P. (Montgomery)

YAGER - Sara P. (nee Montgomery)

March 9, 2020, formerly Sara Morosini, loving wife of the late Charles L. Yager and Gino Morosini; cherished mother of John and Joseph Morosini; grandmother of Dylan and Santo Morosini; sister of Kathleen (Hank) Doherty and Donna Freedman and predeceased by seven siblings, beloved aunt of Gerryann, Dawn, Harrison and Ellary Appleton. Services held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com