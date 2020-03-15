WOODMAN, Wayne E.

WOODMAN - Wayne E. March 10, 2020, beloved husband of Deborah Woodman; devoted father of Darcey McCormick and the late Timothy Chojnacki; loving grandfather of Brittney; great-grandfather of Juliana; dear brother of Patricia (Richard) Thomas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Monday at 9:30 AM. Mr. Woodman was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and past Commander of AMVETS Post #14 and a member of Sons of the Revolution. Visitation on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com