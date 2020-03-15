What a state of emergency is – and what it's not

With Erie, Niagara, Monroe and multiple other counties in and around Western New York declaring a "state of emergency," some residents may be imagining lockdowns and curfews similar to what has been seen in other countries with a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

But a state of emergency is actually just a declaration that gives governments the authority to set aside certain rules, laws or constitutional provisions to protect the health and welfare of the public in case of, well, an emergency. That would apply to the current novel coronavirus threat, which health officials believe may overwhelm hospitals if not proactively managed.

The extent to which local government leaders choose to exercise a state of emergency can be relatively minor to major. They do not automatically result in shutdowns to businesses, schools or public gathering spaces, though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo did use his state of emergency powers to shut down all public gathering and events of 500 or more people.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, meanwhile, enacted a more modest order Sunday under the county's state of emergency to require that all schools be closed Monday. He will also be using his powers to seek Legislature approval for spending $5 million to combat the epidemic, without the usual red tape requirements.

Town government leaders who declare states of emergency also have the ability to bypass the usual provisions of their local government laws to protect the interests of their residents.