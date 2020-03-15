WALZAK, Jeanadell E. (Mott)

Of Lockport, NY. Formerly of Holly Hill, FL. Entered into rest March 8, 2020 at the age of 100. Cherished wife of the late Charles "Carl" Walzak; beloved mother of Keith Thomas (Patricia) and the late C. Paul (Faith) Walzak; grandmother of Eric (Shelly) and Michael Walzak of OH; sister of the late Earl (late Mildred) Mott; also survived by nieces, nephews and several great-grandchildren. Fondly remembers all her friends at Pine Apartments of Lockport. No prior visitation. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. Jeanadell was a member of the DAV-AUX Florida Chapter 84 Ormond Beach. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com