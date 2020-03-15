VESPER, Christopher Joseph

VESPER - Christopher Joseph Passed away suddenly March 11, 2020, beloved son of James and Ellen (nee O'Brien) Vesper; loving brother of James Vesper Jr. and Kelly (Stephen) Selkirk. Christopher was the fun loving uncle to Anastasia, Nathan, Gavin, Aidan Selkirk and Ava and Megan Vesper. Christopher cherished his loving longtime friendship with Sara Barry. He is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chris will be truly missed by all those lives he touched and loved. Family will be present Thursday 3-7 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held immediately after. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in his name. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com