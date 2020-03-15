TURKIEWICZ - Mary Agnes Yore Born July 24, 1941, died peacefully at home March 7, 2020. Mary Agnes attended Blessed Sacrament School, Mount St Mary's Academy (1959), and Sisters of Charity Nursing School (1962). Mary Agnes worked as a registered nurse at Sisters of Charity Hospital and for Dr. Hudson. She maintained her license until passing. Mary Agnes married Richard Paul Turkiewicz (1964) and lived in Amherst and Cheektowaga until moving to Youngstown, OH (1980) and Winter Springs, FL (1989). Mary Agnes found pure joy in golf, following LPGA golfers, and volunteering at PGA/LPGA golf tournaments. Mary Agnes is preceded in death by parents, Helen and Robert Yore and daughter Cynthia Christopher. Mary Agnes is survived by Richard; children Suzanne Elkins (Jim), Michael Turkiewicz (Niki), and Glenn Christopher (Cynthia); sisters Elizabeth Anne Swiatek (Frank), Barbara Lansing (Cooper), and Robyn Yore (David Blask); and sister-in-law Dr. Mary Lou Turkiewicz (Bill Nowakowski); 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Winter Springs, FL on March 14, 10 AM. Donations in her name to Mount St. Mary's Academy, 3756 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217.