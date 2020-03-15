TSA allowing travelers to use recently expired state driver's license

The Transportation Security Administration is allowing travelers to use a state driver's license that expired beginning March 1 and aren't able to renew it to use it as identification at a checkpoint.

"TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date, plus 60 days after the duration of the COVID-19 national emergency, " officials said in a tweet Sunday.

The TSA is also allowing passenger to bring in liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces until further notice. Containers over the standard size of up to 3.4 ounces will be screened separately, officials said.

All liquids, gels and aerosols should be carried in a one quart-size bag.