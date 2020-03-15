SZKUTAK, Paula Ann (Holesa)

Of East Aurora, entered into rest March 14, 2020, after a courageous battle of 39 months with glioblastoma brain cancer, beloved wife of Raymond D. Szkutak; devoted mother of Raymond P. Szkutak; loving daughter of the late Paul and Marjorie (nee Thomas) Holesa; dear sister of Pamela Sadowski and Steven (Dawn) Holesa; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). A very special thank you to Dr. Ajay Abad with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Dr. E. Antonio Chiocca with Brigham Women's Hospital and Dr. David Reardon with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, both of which are in Boston, MA. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com