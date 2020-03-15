STOBERL, Violet L. (Andrees)

Age 91, lifelong resident of the Tonawandas, March 11, 2020, wife of the late Dean R. Stoberl, who died in 1981; mother of Linda (Steven) Puscheck, Dean R. "Bud" Stoberl Jr. and Scott A. (Pamela) Stoberl; grandmother of David (Ashley), Daniel, Justine (Scott) and Derek; great-grandmother of Jackson; she was also predeceased by her sister Doris Mellenthine. Violet was a 1946 graduate of North Tonawanda High School. She worked as a clerk at Certified Finance for nearly 50 years and was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 AM in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St. (corner of William St.), in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com