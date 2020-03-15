STEWART, Joel E.

STEWART - Joel E. March 13, 2020, age 61, beloved husband of Aileen (nee McDonald) Stewart; cherished father of Daniel Stewart and Kelly (Nicholas) Schreiner; loving son of Peter and Patricia Stewart; dear brother of Stephen (Beverly) and the late David (Cathy) Stewart; brother in law of John II (Sandra), James (Cynthia), William, Thomas (Sherry) and Dennis (Susan) McDonald; uncle of Maureen VanDusen, Stephen Stewart, Jessica Stewart and John McDonald III. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20th, from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21st, 9:30 AM at St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com