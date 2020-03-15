SOBIESKI, Fredericka S. (Szyjka)

March, 13 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus Sobieski; dear sister of the late Pearl (Edward) Sarmowski, late Annette (late Anthony) Smutek, late Emily (late Joseph) Turkasz, late John R. (late Dorothy) Szyjka; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025, William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Monday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, 9 AM, at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church.