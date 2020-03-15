SKOCZYLAS, Janice (Brzycki)

March 12, 2020, beloved wife of Dan Skoczylas; devoted mother of Daniel and Leah Skoczylas; dear sister of Jeff (Karen) Brzycki; sister-in-law of Robert (Carolyn) Skoczylas; cherished aunt of Bobby, Amy and Ashley; beloved companion of Canine Arnold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Casimir's Church, Wednesday at 9 AM. Memorials in Janices' name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com