Skalski, David

Skalski - David David of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2020.Beloved father of Helena Skalski; cherished son of Carl and Cheryl Skalski; loving brother to Steven (MaryAnn) Skalski and Joseph (Kristen) Skalski; loving uncle to Aiden, Molly, Ella, Valerie and Jacy. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.candfservices.com