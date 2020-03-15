Share this article

Seneca casinos adding space between games to combat coronavirus

Seneca Resorts & Casinos has implemented additional precautions to provide social distancing in its continued response to COVID-19 concerns after three cases were confirmed in Western New York.

The gaming floors at each location have been reconfigured to promote more space between guests playing slots and table games, according to a statement released Sunday. Additionally, all dining outlets have reduced their capacity.

Items in high-traffic areas such as doors, handles, light switches and handrails also are undergoing disinfecting procedures more frequently, and staffing has been increased to accomplish this, a Seneca spokesman said.

Jane KwiatkowskiJane Kwiatkowski– Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich is a staff reporter at The Buffalo News. A print journalism graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, she is also a licensed attorney.

