SCHULTE, Clyde C.

SCHULTE - Clyde C. Age 98, of the City of Tonawanda, March 12, 2020. The Lord called and said, Clyde can you come up and fix the Gate? Clyde said sure, it's a five minute job. With that we lost another of the greatest generation. Predeceased by the love of his life Anna (nee Kovacs) Schulte and the late Lillian (Vanderheid) Schulte; father of Timothy (Carol) Schulte, Anne Marie (Paul) Holdaway, Mark (Regina) Schulte and Dr. Lizbeth (Jay) Booth; grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; son of the late Oscar Sr. and Fannie Schulte; brother of the late Oscar (late Isabel) Schulte; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Clyde was a 1940 graduate of Tonawanda High School and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles) and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He had been employed by the City of Tonawanda School District for more than 30 years. His family enjoyed many hours of boating and racing on the Niagara River. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 7 PM, following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to People, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com