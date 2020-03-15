SCHARMACH, Elmer G.

SCHARMACH - Elmer G. March 12, 2020, at age 85. Beloved husband of 62 years to Jenny (nee D'Andrea) Scharmach; devoted father of Diane (Stewart) Conover, Karen (Timothy) Devine, Steven Scharmach and Mary Strassel; loving grandfather of Nicole, Matthew, Daniel, Sean, Danielle, Brian and Maxwell; great-grandfather of Chase, Brody and Sommer; dear brother of Rita Enright, Mary Mumm, the late Edward Scharmach, Dolores Beesinger, Rev. Joseph Scharmach, Irene Murphy-Long, Catherine Kohler and Herbert Scharmach; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 9:15 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweethome Rd., Amherst. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com