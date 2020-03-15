SAVAGE, Margaret Louise (Wilson)

SAVAGE - Margaret Louise (nee Wilson) Of South Wales, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, she was 92 years old, dearest mother of Kathleen, Daniel, David, Douglas, Jeanne, Timothy (Liz), Allen and Gregory (Amy); dear grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; predeceased by her husband Norman Richard Savage. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church of East Aurora, on March 19, 2020, for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences and directions shared at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com