RADWANSKI, Chester J.

RADWANSKI - Chester J. March 13, 2020, age 81, beloved husband of the late Blanche (nee Kajdas) Radwanski; devoted father of Renee (William) Thompson, Jacqueline (Raymond) Fischer and Douglas (Krista) Radwanski; loving grandfather of Devan, Zachary, Nicholas and Samuel; dear brother of Stanley Radwanski and the late Dorothy (Richard) Sambora and Edwin Radwanski; uncle of Richie and the late Ronnie Sambora. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the URBAN-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (between Union and Borden Rds.), Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 AM from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chet's name to the Premier Dog Sports & Event Center, LLC, 22 Parktrail Ln., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com