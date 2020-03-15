Deaths Death Notices
PURPURA, Jason M.
PURPURA - Jason M. March 12, 2020, beloved son of Eric and Jody (Nowicki); dearest brother of Christopher and Katlyn; loving grandson of Martin and Donna Nowicki and the late Galen and the late Shara Purpura; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM, with Services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Lichfield Avenue, Depew, NY , Tuesday morning at 11 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
