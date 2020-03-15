Public Masses canceled until further notice in Western New York Catholic churches

Catholic churches in the Diocese of Buffalo will not be offering public Masses until further notice because of concerns over the novel coronavirus.

In a press release Sunday night, Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger said, “Churches may remain open, as locally feasible, and the faithful are encouraged to continue to visit and pray while maintaining a prudent distance from one another.”

He cited the guidelines issued Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advised cancellation of events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. He noted that a number of parishes provide live-streamed Masses online.

Funerals will continue to be conducted, Scharfenberger said, but with only the immediate family present.

All other parish events, including Confirmations, will be postponed, he added. All Catholic schools will remain closed until April 20.

“I realize how deeply disappointing it is during our season of Lent to refrain from gathering at public Masses and participating together in our liturgical life, but we must avoid the risk of wider infection,” the bishop said. “I encourage the faithful, nonetheless, to pray fervently during this time when we must be apart and to continue their Lenten journey within families.”