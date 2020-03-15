Poloncarz to toilet paper hoarders: Stop panic buying

With lines forming before dawn at supermarkets across Western New York and shelves being emptied of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and chicken, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz on Sunday implored shoppers to stop panic buying.

"Panic buying is not helping things," he said at a news conference announcing three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. "I've heard stories of people buying baby wipes and parents aren't able to buy baby wipes. ... There's no reason to buy four months' worth of toilet paper."

He said his office has been in contact with the emergency managers of the area's major grocery chains who have all assured that there's plenty of food and other necessities still coming into their stores.

"We are all in this together," Poloncarz said. "... I'm asking for everyone to truly take this seriously. ... We'll get through this. "