Passed away peacefully in Northborough, MA, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, she was the only daughter of the late Timothy and Florence (Johnson) Crowley. A graduate of Lafayette High School, she studied at SUNY-Buffalo before marrying the late Oliver L. Parish, her husband of 63 years. Kay enjoyed a 30-year career at New York Telephone Company, blazing the trail for other women in management and serving as Secretary of the Buffalo Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. Genuinely interested in other people, she was known for her warmth and generosity and her love of conversations. She considered her family to be her greatest accomplishment was her family. A devoted member of Calvary Episcopal Church, she served on the executive board of Millard-Fillmore Suburban Hospital and was a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer. Preceded in death by her son, David O. Parish, she will be greatly missed by her daughters, Molly A. Rizzo (Thomas W.) of Northborough, MA and Nancy P. Dunnells (C. Thomas) of Mount Pleasant, SC; her daughter-in-law Maureen A. Parish (David O.) of Snyder, NY; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Date and time of service will be published once set. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church.