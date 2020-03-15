Orleans County schools issue closure guidelines on meals, instruction

School district closures in Orleans County will extend indefinitely and apply to student classes and extracurricular activities. County and school officials will reexamine the closure status as warranted. Additional information on meal distribution and online instruction is available on district websites.

Parents in the Holley Central School District are asked to visit this link to place orders for emergency student meals this week. The district closed schools beginning Monday, but the meals are expected to start on Wednesday.

In Medina, breakfast and lunch service will begin on Tuesday and will be available to students between 11 a.m. and noon each day at the following locations: Pine Street Park, corner of Pine Street and Park Avenue; MAAC Thrift Depot, corner of Starr and Orient streets; Orleans County YMCA, 306 Pearl St.; former Towne School, 181 Bates Road; Shelby Fire Department, 4695 S. Gravel Road; Knowlesville Volunteer Fire Company, Knowlesville Road; and Oak Orchard Elementary bus loop. Students must be present, when possible, to receive their meals.

In Lyndonville, laptops will be available by Friday for students in grades seven to 12. Distribution plans will be announced midweek. Wi-Fi hotspot may be accessed from the School District parking lot. Regents course resources are being downloaded for student thumb drive use.

Breakfasts and lunches may be picked up daily in the front loop by the cafeteria door between 8 a.m. and noon beginning Tuesday. There is no cost for breakfast and lunch during school closure, regardless of students' free/reduced price lunch or full-pay status.