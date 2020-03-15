O'MARA, Gerald J.

O'MARA - Gerald J. Of Hamburg, NY, March 7, 2020. The former husband and good friend of Mary J. O'Mara and Janie Stevens. Dearest father of John G. (Autumn), Michael S. (Eva Jane) and Brett M. (Shon) O'Mara, and Meghan H. (Jason) Ruh; also survived by 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; son of the late George H. and Marie (Mescall) O'Mara; brother of Maura (late Jerry) Crans and the late James (Joyce), Francis and George (Mary) O'Mara; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to BrightStar German Shepherd Rescue, Inc. Mr. O'Mara was a U.S. Army Veteran. Arrangements were made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com