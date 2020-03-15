OLMSTEAD, Ruth Janette

OLMSTEAD - Ruth Janette 91, formerly of Kenmore, NY died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kinzua Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Warren, PA. Ruth was born to Ralph E. and Nina M. Taylor Olmstead on July 23, 1928 in Bells Camp, PA. She graduated from Bradford High School in 1946, and attended the Buffalo Bible Institute. Ruth work for Dr. Alfred R. Lenzner in Buffalo and Kenmore for more than 40 years. Ruth moved to the Watson Memorial Home in Warren, May, 2012, due to failing health and to be near her nephew. Along with her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her three brothers (Howard, Oscar and John Olmstead) and three sisters (Alice Stark, Pauline Bartholomew and Virginia Ledebur). Ruth is survived by nine nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in McKean Memorial Park in Lafayette, PA.