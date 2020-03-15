O'CONNELL, Robert J.

O'CONNELL - Robert J. Of West Seneca, NY, March 7, 2020. Son of the late Louis J. and Jacquelyn A. (Grandy) O'Connell; brother of Lou Ann (Jack) Spaulding, Perry P. O'Connell, Susan (Gary) Anderson and the late Mark (Mary) and Jeffrey D. O'Connell; also survived by 24 nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 1-3 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com