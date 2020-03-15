O'CONNELL, Michelle T. "Chelle" (de la Plante)

72, of Addison, IL died peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Asbury Nursing Home Aurora, IL (born in Buffalo, NY). She is survived by her daughter Gillian; son Joseph; brother J.C. Hogarth (Hoagy and Mary Lou Tarquini) de la Plante. Chelle grew up in Eggerstville, NY and graduated from the Buffalo Seminary. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Hollins College and a Masters in Library Science with an emphasis on Information Storage and Retrieval at the University at Buffalo. Chelle was Head Librarian at the University at Buffalo and later Medical Librarian at the VA Hospital. A long career at the Computer Task Group followed. Chelle earned a NYS real estate license, incorporated two businesses and two LLC's. Civic involvement included the League of Women Voters, Leadership Buffalo, the Inaugural Class of Women at the Buffalo Rotary Club and she was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. She served on the Board of Directors for the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce, on the Patient Family Advisory Council for Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, and was Co-President for the Women's Club of Addison, IL. She embraced technology and always wanted to help others achieve their dreams and live a better life. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church of Lombard, IL, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Williamsville, NY. Visitation will be held from 1-3 PM with a Memorial Service from 3-4 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 West Lake St., Addison, IL 60101. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Hospice and Palliative Care, Calvary Episcopal Church of Lombard, IL. or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. A local memorial service will be held in the near future.