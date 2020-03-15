NOWARK, Eugene R.

NOWARK - Eugene R. Eugene R. Nowark, age 83 of North Tonawanda, March 13, 2020. Eugene was the son of the late Robert and Mary (DePaolo) Nowark; loving father of Trisha Nowark and loving life partner of Kay Reid; brother of Paul (Marie) Nowark, Linda (Richard) Stone and the late Robert and Dale Nowark; father figure to Lynn (Cathy) Pietkiewicz, Tammy (Brian) O'Connor and John Pietkiewicz; grandfather of many grandchildren and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com