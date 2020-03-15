No Monday appointments for Erie County Department of Social Services clients

Clients are asked not to visit Erie County Department of Social Services offices on Monday unless it’s an emergency, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced. Those with appointments will not be penalized for missing them. Those with emergency needs will be helped.

The announcement said the Social Service Department will be updating its practices and ensuring safe facilities as a precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak.

All applications, as well as documents for initial certification and recertification for assistance, can be dropped off at a designated area in the Edward A. Rath County Office Building or mailed to the Erie County Department of Social Services, Box 120, Buffalo, NY 14201.

Clients should include a working phone number with their applications so they can be contacted for interviews by phone.