No laughing matter: Coronavirus prompts closing of National Comedy Center

Published

The novel coronavirus is no joke at the National Comedy Center and the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown. Officials announced Sunday night both museums are closing until further notice as a precautionary measure.

“While there are no COVID-19 cases associated with either museum, it is necessary to take these measures in order to prevent the spread of this virus,” the center said in a press release.

Once a reopening date has been determined, it will be announced on social media and the museum’s website at comedycenter.org.

Dale AndersonDale Anderson– Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

