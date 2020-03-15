NEUBERT, Jeffrey A.

NEUBERT - Jeffrey A. March 6, 2020, of the Town of Tonawanda, son of Joseph and the late Sharon Neubert; loving father of Alexander and Jessica Neubert; brother of Joseph, Susanne (Patrick) O'Mara, Todd (Lisa) and the late Lynne Neubert; companion of Denise DePasquale; leaves behind Demaris Neubert; also survived by three nieces. Friends may call Monday 6-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com