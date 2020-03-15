NAWROCKI, Michael J.

NAWROCKI - Michael J. Of Lancaster, NY, March 10, 2020. Son of the late John and late Loretta (nee Krieb); loving brother of David, Mary Anne and Joseph Nawrocki. Mike was a self-taught guitarist and photographer. He enjoyed playing both acoustic and electric guitars. His interest in photography included nature and wildlife. He was a devout Catholic and a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com