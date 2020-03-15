MOYNIHAN, Mary C. (Frank)

Passed away March 11, 2020, predeceased by her beloved husband James A. Moynihan, PE; parents Joseph P. and Glendore (Fennell) Frank; sister Sr Jeanne Frank, OSF Stella Niagara; brothers Joseph P. and G. James Frank; she is survived by her brothers, Dr. Thomas G. Frank and Paul A. Frank; loving sisters-in-law, Leona A Frank, Patricia Turner and Kathleen Parker; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was a Teacher for 44 years, retiring from Sweet Home School District. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Tuesday, March 17th, at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Internment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Visit pruddenandkandt.com