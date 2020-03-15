MOTAK, Donna J. (DeCarlo)

March 12, 2020, of Langford, NY, at the age of 52 years, beloved wife of James Motak; loving mother of Matthew Motak (Cheryl Movsesian), Michael (Sarah Telaak), Samantha (Lance) Elithorpe; daughter of Vito and Adeline (Abramo) DeCarlo; sister of Kathy, Dianne and Danny (Diana) DeCarlo; daughter-in-law of Peg (Bill) Neifer and the late Joseph (Sue) Motak; sister-in-law of Thomas (Lori) Motak, John (Tracy) Motak, Beth (Don) Mack and the late Joseph Motak; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday from 4-7 PM and Tuesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St., North Collins, NY (Route 62), where Funeral Services will take place Wednesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park or Hospice Buffalo.