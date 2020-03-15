MONTGOMERY, Emma L. (Pippen)

March 8, 2020, age 83. Beloved mother of Carlette and Leishia Montgomery; grandmother of Hayward Tarver III, Marcel Barnes II, Mishawn Montgomery and Kenisha Barrow; great-grandmother of Kapone, Da' Shawna, Adrianna and Ken'Nore; also survived by a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10-11 AM, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delavan, where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com